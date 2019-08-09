App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jammu and Kashmir: Colleges reopen in pockets, talks on relaxing curfew for Friday prayers

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is in Srinagar at the moment to review the security situation has said that it is by far normal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a bid to provide daily necessities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir amid a state-wide lockdown, the government has decided to deliver food and emergency items at their doorsteps. The Centre will also be installing more than 400 telephone mobile centres for people to get in touch with their relatives who reside outside the Valley.

According to an Indian Express report, K Vijay Kumar, the advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor, the authorities are also deliberating on possibilities of easing the curfew for Friday prayers. The security arrangements during Eid celebrations will subsequently be taken on August 11.

Additionally, the government decided to keep all schools and colleges in Kathua and Samba open on Friday, reported Zee News.

The move comes on the fifth day of heightened security cover in the restive state following the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories (UTs).

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who is in Srinagar at the moment to review the security situation has said that it is by far normal. He added that people have been cooperative while there is a gradual increase of public and private transport on the roads too. The National Highway has been kept open to ensure that it remains operational during the fruit season, which is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy.

 

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 12:29 pm

tags #Article 370 #Jammu and Kashmir

