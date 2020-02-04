Jamia violence hearing: Centre, police granted more time to reply

The Delhi High Court, on February 4, extended the deadline for both the Centre and the Delhi Police to respond to a host of petitions on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus violence.

The court has listed the petitions (concerning the Jamia campus violence that took place on December 15 amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act) for further hearing on April 29, reported News18.

The decision was taken after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta observed that the Delhi Police investigation into the alleged police excess inside the varsity precincts -- including the library -- had been at an important stage. He opined it would make more sense to wait until the investigation reached a more advanced stage so that the court get a more “holistic view”.