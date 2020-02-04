App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamia violence hearing: Centre, police granted more time to reply

The court observed it will make more sense to wait until the police investigation reaches a more advanced stage so that the court can get a more “holistic view” of the Jamia violence case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Delhi High Court, on February 4, extended the deadline for both the Centre and the Delhi Police to respond to a host of petitions on the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus violence.

The court has listed the petitions (concerning the Jamia campus violence that took place on December 15 amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act) for further hearing on April 29, reported News18.

The decision was taken after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta observed that the Delhi Police investigation into the alleged police excess inside the varsity precincts -- including the library -- had been at an important stage. He opined it would make more sense to wait until the investigation reached a more advanced stage so that the court get a more “holistic view”.

Close
When the Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar were hearing the Jamia violence case, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves sought a direction from the HC to register a case against the Delhi Police. The advocate, who was representing some of the students of Jamia in court, made this request stating 93 students and teachers of the varsity had filed plaints against the police.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 01:49 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Delhi High Court #Jamia Millia Islamia University #jamia Violence

