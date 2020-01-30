Jamia shooting: Centre won't tolerate such incidents, culprit will not be spared, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah, on January 30, assured that action would be taken against the man who fired shots at anti-CAA protestors in Delhi, injuring a student of Jamia Milia Islamia university.

Commenting on the incident that took place earlier today in broad daylight, the senior BJP leader said he has already spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner about the Jamia shooting incident and asked him to bring the culprit to the book at the earliest.



आज दिल्ली में जो गोली चलाने की घटना हुयी है उसपर मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात की है और उन्हें कठोर से कठोर कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

केंद्र सरकार इस तरह की किसी भी घटना को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी, इसपर गंभीरता से कार्यवाही की जाएगी और दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। Close January 30, 2020

"The Central government will not tolerate such incidents. It will be dealt with seriously and the culprit will not be spared," Shah said in a tweet.

Interestingly, Shah’s call to action comes in the face of the Aam Admi Party (AAP)’s demand for his resignation. Moments after a Jamia student suffered a bullet injury in arm, AAP leader Sanjay Singh blamed the BJP for the attack.

He reportedly accused the saffron party of planning the attack to postpone the upcoming Delhi Assembly election because they are afraid of losing the polls.

The party also pointed out how the attacker’s social media profile hints at him being a Hindu hardliner and how he had allegedly raised ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as a war cry before attacking the students. They also sought an FIR against MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on charges of inciting people against the protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Thanks to @ianuragthakur & all the 9 PM nationalists who have created so much hatred in this country that a terrorist shoots a student while cops watch

Hi @PMOIndia identify him by his clothes https://t.co/GfrWpBUgGF pic.twitter.com/BwBtrfdukP — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 30, 2020



What kind of police force is Amit Shah running? Delhi police is standing idly by as a man shoots at peaceful protestors.

Is this what BLP leaders like MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur intended? Creating an armed militia of radicalised youth. #BJPkaGodseRajhttps://t.co/Mumo2dOEhZ — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, responding to Amit Shah’s tweet, AAP national convener and incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "What is happening in Delhi? The law and order situation in Delhi is deteriorating. Request you to manage law and order in Delhi."Notably, leaders of other parties also attacked the BJP leadership for the Jamia shooting incident. For instance, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'miscreants can be identified by their clothes' remark.The Congress, on the other hand, has asked if this is what BJP leader Anurag Thakur wanted, given he had led his supporters to chant “Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro s****n ko”, which roughly translates to "shoot the traitors of the nation".