Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamia shooting: Centre won't tolerate such incidents, culprit will not be spared, says Amit Shah

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'miscreants can be identified by their clothes' remark.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Home Minister Amit Shah, on January 30, assured that action would be taken against the man who fired shots at anti-CAA protestors in Delhi, injuring a student of Jamia Milia Islamia university.

Commenting on the incident that took place earlier today in broad daylight, the senior BJP leader said he has already spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner about the Jamia shooting incident and asked him to bring the culprit to the book at the earliest.

"The Central government will not tolerate such incidents. It will be dealt with seriously and the culprit will not be spared," Shah said in a tweet.

Interestingly, Shah’s call to action comes in the face of the Aam Admi Party (AAP)’s demand for his resignation. Moments after a Jamia student suffered a bullet injury in arm, AAP leader Sanjay Singh blamed the BJP for the attack.

related news

He reportedly accused the saffron party of planning the attack to postpone the upcoming Delhi Assembly election because they are afraid of losing the polls.

The party also pointed out how the attacker’s social media profile hints at him being a Hindu hardliner and how he had allegedly raised ‘Jai Shree Ram’ as a war cry before attacking the students. They also sought an FIR against MoS Finance Anurag Thakur on charges of inciting people against the protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, responding to Amit Shah’s tweet, AAP national convener and incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "What is happening in Delhi? The law and order situation in Delhi is deteriorating. Request you to manage law and order in Delhi."

Notably, leaders of other parties also attacked the BJP leadership for the Jamia shooting incident. For instance, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'miscreants can be identified by their clothes' remark.

The Congress, on the other hand, has asked if this is what BJP leader Anurag Thakur wanted, given he had led his supporters to chant “Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro s****n ko”, which roughly translates to "shoot the traitors of the nation".
 

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Anti-CAA Protests #Anurag Thakur #Jamia Millia Islamia University

