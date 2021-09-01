MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

James Bond film 'No Time To Die' to release on September 30: Check trailer here

The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks Daniel Craig's last outing as the British secret agent and is among the most anticipated potential blockbusters this fall.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Daniel Craig had played the character of English spy James Bond (Image: Reuters)

Daniel Craig had played the character of English spy James Bond (Image: Reuters)


The new James Bond movie ‘No time to die’ is finally set to release on September 30 after its release was moved at least three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official handle of the @007 Twitter account posted the final international trailer of the movie and announced the release date. “The wait is over. The final international trailer for #NoTimeToDie. In cinemas from September 30,” it read along with a video of the trailer.

Another posting on Twitter from the official handle said the red carpet world premiere for the Universal Pictures and MGM film would take place in London on Sept. 28, ahead of the planned September 30 release date in U.K. movie theaters.

It is due to be released in the United States on Oct. 8.

The date for "No Time to Die" has been moved three times from its original April 2020 slot since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 as movie theaters around the world closed their doors and restrictions were placed on audience capacity.

The film by director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana de Armas.

James Bond movies are among the most valuable film franchises in Hollywood, with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks Daniel Craig's last outing as the British secret agent and is among the most anticipated potential blockbusters this fall.

However, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States and elsewhere, raising concern about whether audiences will feel safe sitting in cinemas.

Box office receipts for recent big releases, including "Black Widow" and "The Suicide Squad," have been disappointing as Hollywood studios have released some films on streaming platforms.

[Input from Reuters]
Tags: ##No time to die #007 #James Bond #MGM
first published: Sep 1, 2021 09:32 am

