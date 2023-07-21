Dramatic videos show impact of Jaipur earthquake as buildings rattle, people rush outside

Jaipur experienced three earthquakes within a span of 30 minutes on July 21

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur in the early hours of Friday, July 21. Dramatic videos from the capital of Rajasthan show buildings rattling and panicked people rushing of their houses after being jolted awake by the tremors at 4.09 am.

Several Jaipur residents shared dramatic videos that captured the impact of the earthquake. Tanu Shree Singgh, the CEO of Bazic, was clearly rattled by the experience - she said she grabbed her dog and ran outside. It was her first-ever earthquake experience, she wrote.



Grabbed my dog & ran outside!

My first ever #earthquake experience 21 July 2023

4.09 AM#Jaipur pic.twitter.com/mDHFKh7YtN

— Tanu Shree Singgh (@tanu0to1) July 20, 2023

Another Twitter user shared videos of street dogs being jolted awake by the earthquake and running around in confusion.



Jaipur resident Jahnvi Sharma said it was “scary” to experience such a high-magnitude earthquake in the city. CCTV footage she shared on Twitter shows cattle on the street waking up after feeling the tremors.



What a scary day to witness such high magnitude #earthquake in #Jaipur. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/hGDgfCHYtL

— Jahnvi Sharma (@JahnviSharma01) July 20, 2023

CCTV footage shared on Twitter also shows a person sleeping inside a gym being woken up by the earthquake.

#earthquake #earthquakeinjaipur

SCENES AFTER HORRIBLE EARTHQUAKE IN JAIPUR AT 4.09 AM. EARTHQUAKE TREMORS WERE FELT FOUR TIMES BY PEOPLE. STAY SAFE JAIPUR #earthquake pic.twitter.com/2eCmGIQLnC

— \\Manav// (@ManavSingg) July 21, 2023



Another clip shared online shows a number of people gathering on the street after the terrifying experience.



Twitter user Shruti said she was startled awake by a massive jolt. Panic-stricken people ran out after being woken up by the tremors, she added.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow depth of 10 km.

It was followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1, which hit the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 am, and a 3.4-magnitude temblor that shook the city at 4.25 am, according to the NCS data.

The Police Control Room said there is no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property.

(With inputs from PTI)