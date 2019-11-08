App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jagan Reddy criticised for spending Rs 73 lakh to upgrade doors, windows at his residence

The Andhra CM was reminded by his TDP rival, how he is spending such a huge amount of money to renovate his house, despite bragging about taking home a meagre salary of Re 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

After learning that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending Rs 73 lakh to renovate his house, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu attacked his opponent and bitter rival for preaching about austerity in the past.

Reddy is spending the Rs 73 lakh just to upgrade the doors and windows of his home in Guntur district. He reportedly got the nod from the state government to spend on the exorbitant, high-security installations, last month.

Naidu saw this as an opportunity to question the “hypocritic claims of the CM”, who had said that he only takes home a token amount of Re 1 as his salary. He also pointed out how the state exchequer is grappling with a fund crunch, yet the government warranted the expenditure of this “obnoxious” amount of money on the Reddy’s residence and office block.

The Opposition leader took to social media to taunt this decision on November 6 and tweeted: “YSR Jagan’s government has allotted a whopping Rs 73 lakh to fix windows for his house! Now that’s one super expensive view at the expense of the state exchequer! This comes at a time when AP is grappling with fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy!”

One must note that government expenditure on Jagan Reddy's palatial residence had come under the scanner in the past as well. For instance, right after emerging victorious, the CM had a road built at his home in Tadepalli village, which cost the state exchequer a whopping Rs 5 crore.

Electrical works worth Rs 3.6 crore was done at his home, while another Rs 1.89 crore was spent on building a helipad in the premises, reported NDTV.

However, this doesn’t mean that the TDP leader pointing fingers at him lived very humbly either. When he was in power, he had once spent Rs 10 crore to organise a one-day protest in Delhi against the government at the Centre. He was demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh. He had also spent nearly Rs 80 crore on the upkeep of the several camp offices located in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister #Jagan Reddy #Political Vendetta #Telegu Desam Party

