Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar, Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

South African all-rounder Jaques Kallis was among the three players to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame this year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 23 inducted South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Australia's Lisa Sthalekar, and Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas to the ICC Hall of Fame.

ICC made the announcement on the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees on August 23 on an absorbing show that is broadcast around the world and is streamed live on ICC’s digital channels.

The show was hosted by Alan Wilkins and featured Sunil Gavaskar, Mel Jones, and Shaun Pollock. They were later joined by Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith, and Alyssa Healy to congratulate ICC's latest inductees to the Hall of Fame.

Notably, Kallis is the fourth cricketer from South Africa to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, while Abbas is the sixth player from Pakistan to be honoured. Sthalekar is the 27th player from Australia to enter the Hall of Fame and the ninth woman to be included in the “pantheon of cricket greats”.

The ICC Hall of fame was introduced in the year 2009 and so far 93 players have been honoured under the system. Players become eligible as an inductee five years after playing their last international cricket match.

The first Indians to be inducted into the Hall of Fame were Sunil Gavaskar and Bishan Singh Bedi. They were followed by Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, and Sachin Tendulkar.