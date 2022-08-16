 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jack Dorsey's 1-word taunt for Mark Zuckerberg after baby Jesus idol resembling him goes viral

Ankita Sengupta
Aug 16, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

Many have been reading Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's tweet as an attempt of mocking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with his brainchild--the metaverse.

The Baby Jesus sculpture at the Los Angeles museum. (Image credit: @Arix_Ki/Twitter)

Photos of a sculpture of Mother Mary and baby Jesus from the Los Angeles Museum of Art has gone viral after people noticed the similarities between the infant's face and that of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The resemblance is so striking that even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey used it to take a dig at him.

The visuals were first shared by Twitter user and product designer Arix (@Arix_Ki). "This baby Jesus sculpture at LA Museum of Art looks like Mark Zuckerberg," he tweeted.

Social media users, including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, were amused with the striking resemblance between the piece of art and Mark Zuckerberg.

Dorsey retweeted the photos with a single cryptic word--"Meta".

Many have been reading Dorsey's tweet as an attempt of mocking Zuckerberg with his brainchild--the metaverse where people use virtual-reality and augmented-reality instruments to enter a virtual space.

The Twitter founder had earlier gone on record and made fun of the "metaverse". He had even said that he found the idea dystopian.

Last year, a Twitter user wrote about Zuckerberg's metaverse ambitions and said that the term was first coined by science-fiction writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel "Snow Crash." "It originally described a virtual world owned by corporations where end users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship," udiverse (@udiWertheimer) wrote. "What if Neal was right?"

To this, Dorsey responded, "He was."

Meanwhile, sharing more details about the sculpture, Arix said that it was made in the early 1770s.

What do you think of the sculpture and of Jack Dorsey's cryptic tweet? Let us know in the comments below.

Ankita Sengupta
first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:07 pm
