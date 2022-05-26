Jack Dorsey accused of ‘backstabbing’ Twitter board by helping Elon Musk

Jack Dorsey had -- in a meeting requested by Elon Musk -- “shared his personal view that Twitter would be able to better focus on execution as a private company,” Twitter had stated in an SEC filing.

A former director of Twitter has accused founder Jack Dorsey of backstabbing his company’s board by helping tech billionaire Elon Musk acquire it.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Jason Goldman explained what had happened on April 5 -- the day after chairman Bret Taylor and CEO Parag Agrawal agreed to get Musk on as a director in exchange for not expanding his stake in Twitter beyond 14.9 per cent.

Jack Dorsey had -- in a meeting requested by Elon Musk -- “shared his personal view that Twitter would be able to better focus on execution as a private company,” Twitter had stated in an SEC filing.

According to Goldman, this suggests that the co-founder, who served on the board with Taylor and Agrawal, encouraged Musk to buy the company.

“That to me is just a clear backstabbing of the board by the founder when they had a deal in hand to come to a standstill,” Jason Goldman told Bloomberg.

Soon after, Musk backed out of the agreement in favor of announcing a $44 billion acquisition plan.

Goldman, who stepped down from Twitter board in 2010, said shareholders would now want to be assured that the $54.20 per share tender offer will proceed as planned even after Musk claimed the deal was on hold pending clarity on the number of bots on the platform.

Meanwhile, Dorsey did not stand for re-election to the board in a meeting on May 25, formally ending his connection to the micro-blogging site he co-founded in 2006.



not sure anyone has heard but,

I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack (@jack) November 29, 2021

The move comes as no surprise as he had hinted at this while handing CEO reins on November 2021 to Parag Aggarwal.

Besides his stint as CEO from 2015 to 2021, Dorsey has also been a company director since 2007.





