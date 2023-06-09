Jack Daniel’s-U.S Supreme Court dog toy row: All you need to know

The U.S Supreme Court decision favouring Jack Daniel's in the dog toy case would come as a relief for the liquor brand.

The U.S Supreme Court on Friday delivered a verdict favouring liquor brand Jack Daniel's in the dog toy row and stated that the the toy was a trademark violation.

"This case is about dog toys and whiskey, two items seldom appearing in the same sentence," Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the court's opinion, said.

Here is the background regarding the Jack Daniel's-Supreme Court story:





In November 2022, a dispute over a poop-themed dog toy that seemed shaped like a a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle came to the forefront, reaching as far as the U.S. Supreme Court, who decided to referee over the case. The dog toy was named "Bad Spaniels,".



The toy mimicked Lynchburg, the liquor brand's famous whiskey bottles with hilarious dog-themed alterations. It replaced "Old No. 7" with "the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet" and alcohol descriptions with "43% Poo By Vol." and "100% Smelly."



In March 2023, the U.S Supreme Court decided a ruling against the case would be handed in June.



Jack Daniel's Properties Inc. appealed a decision handed out by a lower court that "Bad Spaniels" chew toy was an "expressive work" protected by the First Amendment. Competitors felt that a ruling against Jack Daniel's would have weakened their control over their brands and reputations. Others, however, felt that ruling favoring Jack Daniel's would impact free-speech rights.



In the ruling announced on Friday, The U.S Supreme Court backed Jack Daniel's and gave a 9-0 verdict favouring the liquor brand which threw out the verdict given by lower court against Jack Daniel's earlier.

(With inputs from Reuters)