'I've had enough of talentless people': UK MP on colleagues who supported Liz Truss | Watch

Hours before Liz Truss announced her resignation as the British PM on Thursday, a video of a visibly livid Tory MP Charles Walker had gone viral on social media for the government "an absolute disgrace" and his colleagues who supported Liz Truss to power "talentless people".

Walker was speaking with the BBC after another tumultuous day following the departure of home secretary Suella Braverman and just moments after a vote on fracking divided the Conservatives.

Describing the current situation within the Tory party as “utterly appalling”, he said, "To be perfectly honest this affair is inexcusable, it’s a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary Party at every level."

"It reflects really badly on the government of the day. This is an absolute disgrace. As a Tory MP of 17 years who has never been a minister who has got on with it loyally most of the time, I think it is a shambles and a disgrace," Walker, who is the MP for Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, said.

He then hit out at the other MPs who voted for Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister five weeks ago. "I think it is utterly appalling. I am livid. And you know, I really shouldn’t say this but I hope all the people that put Liz Truss into Number 10, I hope it was worth it, I hope it was worth it for the ministerial red box, I hope it was worth it to sit round the Cabinet table because the damage they have done to our party is extraordinary.”

Walker also called his fellow MPs "talentless" and accused them of choosing Truss because of personal interests and ministerial positions.

"I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough of talentless people putting their tick in the right box, not because it’s in the national interest but because it’s in their own personal interest to achieve ministerial positions," he added.

