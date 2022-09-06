It's Zomato vs Pakistan food delivery service on Twitter. The topic? Memes

After India’s loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, food delivery apps from the two countries matched wits on Twitter.

Careem Pakistan, a delivery service from across the border, took a dig at India’s Super 4 loss to Pakistan with a meme. The company also tagged Zomato in its post, which is one of India’s leading food delivery platforms.

Careem Pakistan shared a still from the cult classic Bollywood film Hera Pheri to troll the Indian cricket team, earning a tongue-in-cheek response from Zomato.

“Humney tou order k lye phone kia tha @Zomato,” the Pakistani delivery service wrote, sharing a meme that shows actor Paresh Rawal saying “Ye toh kisi ke rone ki awaaz hai (This is the sound of someone crying).”

“Meme template tou apne use karo (At least use your own meme template),” Zomato hit back, taking aim at the Pakistani company’s use of a Bollywood meme.

Zomato’s response has racked up over 20,000 ‘likes’ and several appreciative comments on the microblogging platform.

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Chasing 182 for a win, Pakistan overhauled the target with one ball to spare.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 71 off 51 balls while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 42 as Pakistan reached 182 for 5 in 19.5 overs. For India, all the bowlers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal -- took a wicket apiece.

(With inputs from PTI)