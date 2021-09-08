MARKET NEWS

English
It's Viral: Kerala man names his auto 'The Alchemist', author Paulo Coelho reacts

The image of Pradeep's auto has gone viral on multiple social media platforms after Coelho, who has over 15 million followers on Twitter, shared it on the platform.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
Image tweeted by author Paulo Coelho

Image tweeted by author Paulo Coelho


A book-loving auto-rickshaw driver had never imagined that printing the name of Paulo Coelho in English and naming his three-wheeler The Alchemist would make him go viral.

The image of Pradeep's auto has gone viral on multiple social media platforms after Coelho, who has over 15 million followers on Twitter, shared it on the platform.

"Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)," the Brazilian writer scribbled on Twitter after posting the photo of Pradeep's autorickshaw carrying his name and his famous novel.

The tweet was posted on September 5, 2021, and now has over 24.3k likes and more than two thousand retweets.

Talking about his love for the book, Pradeep told News 18, "There are many things from his books that we can understand and learn. My thinking has changed, we get new perspectives. I was so fascinated by The Alchemist and even if it’s for a short distance, I am also a person who travels in my auto and decided to name it The Alchemist."

He further said that since he named his auto The Alchemist 10 years ago after reading the Malayalam translation of his book and has since then received reading recommendations and even novels as gifts from customers.

Pradeep has also read famous works of Paulo Coelho including The Eleven Minutes, Veronika Decides to Die, The Pilgrimage, and Adultery.

Pradeep, who has been riding his autorickshaw here for over two decades, said he came to know about Paulo Coelho's tweet from his friend.
