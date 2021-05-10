It's safe: 97-year-old woman urges netizens to take COVID vaccine in a viral video, wins hearts online
India recently launched the third phase of its vaccination drive on May 1 by making all above the age of 18 years eligible for the COVID vaccine.
May 10, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
97-year-old's video appeal to take COVID vaccine goes viral. Image Source: Twitter.
Amid scepticm about getting a COVID-19 jab, a 97-year-old's video urging all to let go of their fears and doubts and take the vaccine is going viral on Twitter.
In a video shared by senior journalist Latha Venkatesh, a 97-year-old woman shares how she got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March and that she has been doing absolutely fine after that. The woman assured, “I felt no pain or even side effects”.
“Don’t be afraid. Take the vaccination, it is good for you and others around you. It is safe. I continue to have a normal life,” assured the woman.
“Hope this young lady can convert some sceptics,” Venkatesh wrote in a message sharing the video of the woman.
The video quickly garnered a lot of attention online for the woman's efforts at debunking rumours around the vaccine.