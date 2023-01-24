It’s raining money in Bengaluru: Man throws bank notes off flyover in viral video

Traffic came to a screeching halt in Bengaluru today when a man stood on a flyover and threw fistfuls of currency notes down on the road below.

Several videos of the bizarre moment started circulating on social media on January 24. The footage shows a man dressed in a suit with the cutout of a wall clock around his neck. He walks onto the flyover, looks down at the crowd below and proceeds to throw fistfuls of cash at the crowd gathered below.

Another video shows a huge crowd gathering at the spot to grab the cash. Meanwhile on the flyover, the man was mobbed by people asking him to hand out more money.

Watch the video here.

According to Times of India reporter Rakesh Prakash, the incident took place on Sirsi Circle flyover. Prakash said that traffic in the KR Market area below the flyover came to a halt as banknotes rained down on people.

Peak Bengaluru, a popular Twitter account, identified the man as Anchor Arun, whose LinkedIn profile describes him as the founder and CEO of Vdot9events.com.