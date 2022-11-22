 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'It's just art': This couple holds world record for most body modifications | Watch

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST

The couple have been pursuing their passion for implants and body modifications, some of which, they admit, were very painful.

The couple have also had their sclera, or whites of their eyes, tattooed, making their eyeballs inky black. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

Gabriela Peralta and Victor Hugo Peralta are so passionate about tattoos and body modification that they have about 98 of them making them the married couple with the most body modifications in the Guinness World Records.

To the couple, who have been dubbed the "cherubs from hell" due to their alternative appearance, these modifications are the greatest symbol of artistic expression and freedom.

"Enjoy life, enjoy the art. Tattoos don’t make you a good or bad person - it's just art. There will be those who appreciate it and others who don't," Victor Hugo Peralta told Guinness World Records.

Originally from Uruguay, Victor met Gabriela in Buenos Aires, Argentina approximately 24 years ago at a motorcycle event, an event that would change their lives.

It was love at first sight. From that moment on, they knew they would share the rest of their lives pursuing their passion for implants and body modifications, some of which, they admit, were very painful.

