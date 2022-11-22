'It's just art': This couple holds world record for most body modifications | Watch

Gabriela Peralta and Victor Hugo Peralta are so passionate about tattoos and body modification that they have about 98 of them making them the married couple with the most body modifications in the Guinness World Records.

To the couple, who have been dubbed the "cherubs from hell" due to their alternative appearance, these modifications are the greatest symbol of artistic expression and freedom.

"Enjoy life, enjoy the art. Tattoos don’t make you a good or bad person - it's just art. There will be those who appreciate it and others who don't," Victor Hugo Peralta told Guinness World Records.

Originally from Uruguay, Victor met Gabriela in Buenos Aires, Argentina approximately 24 years ago at a motorcycle event, an event that would change their lives.

It was love at first sight. From that moment on, they knew they would share the rest of their lives pursuing their passion for implants and body modifications, some of which, they admit, were very painful.

Read more: He cut off his lips, ears and 2 fingers. Now, ‘Black Alien’ plans to amputate 2 more fingers, leg

The most painful modifications for Gabriela have been the scarifications which involve burning, branding, etching, or superficially cutting designs, pictures, or words into the skin. She has three and says the sensation is incomparable to any other modification. On the other hand, for Victor, the most painful experience was the pigmentation of his tongue, which caused difficulty breathing for hours. It was all worth it in the end, though, as it is one of his favorite modifications. Some of the modifications the couple have include:

50 piercings



8 microdermals



14 body implants



5 dental implants



4 ear expanders



2 ear bolts



1 forked tongue

They have also had their sclera, or whites of their eyes, They have also had their sclera, or whites of their eyes, tattooed , making their eyeballs inky black. Victor's first body modification, the stars on his forehead, was in 2009. Loving his new look, Gabriela quickly followed with her own modifications. "The modification I like most about Victor is the star-shaped silicone implants he has on his forehead - actually, I like all the modifications he has on his forehead," Gabriela said. Her favorites are the implants she has on her hands and forehead. The couple has been happily married for 14 years. Read more: US man's tattoo leaves doctors with life-or-death dilemma

READ MORE