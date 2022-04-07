'It's a Neu day today': N Chandrasekaran as Tata super app is launched

Chairman of Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, on Thursday introduced the company's newest offering -- super app Tata Neu -- with a personal note.

"It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he wrote on LinkedIn.

The app offers all of Tata Group's brands on one platform "to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier".

"As the Tata Neu app goes live today, it makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join," N Chandrasekaran said in the LinkedIn post.

"We look forward to learning continuously, to keep evolving, and meeting the needs of our consumers. Welcome to the Neu World."

The super app promises "super rewards" and brings airlines, hotels, medicines and groceries in one place. Here are a few features of the app reviewed by Moneycontrol.

1.) The application allows users to access a range Tata services -- booking hotels with Taj, AirAsia for flights, Croma for buying electronics, Cliq for beauty and luxury products and Tata Sky to manage satellite TV.

2.) The Neu app has services like BigBasket and 1mg (for medicines) built within it, so it does not feel like one is being overwhelmed with information.

3.) The app allows users to pay their bills and also offers personal loans and insurance.





