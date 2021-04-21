Your Money

Your guide to choosing the right ITR

The CBDT recently notified the ITR forms (Forms ITR 1 to ITR 7) for individual, corporate, and other taxpayers for the financial year (FY) 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), corresponding to assessment year (AY) 2021-22. There are a few changes to the eligibility criteria for filing either return as compared to the preceding tax year. Read more here.