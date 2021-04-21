MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : April 21, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    7 Nifty stocks that fell over 20% from their 52-week high

    Nifty fell 7 percent to 14,359 from its 52-week high of 15,431. Meanwhile, seven Nifty stocks fell over 20 percent from their yearly highs. The list is dominated by banking and auto stocks. Read this news piece here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Poco M2 Reloaded to launch in India
    Farmer's union to march towards Delhi in protest against farm laws
    Tomorrow:
    AIIMS-Delhi OPD to be shut from April 22

    Volkswagen Polo hatchback to make world debut

    Close

  • Big story

    Key highlights from PM Modi's national address

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 20, addressed the nation on the COVID-19 situation as India breached the 15.3 million-mark of COVID-19 cases with 259,170 fresh cases and 1,761 fatalities. Read this piece to know the key takeaways from his speech.

  • Coronavirus check

    PM Modi urges vaccine manufacturers to continue scaling up production

    PM Modi has interacted with top vaccine manufacturers -- Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Labs, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Biological E- via video conference on April 20. Read more.

  • Auto

    Suzuki to partner with Toyota for new electric vehicles

    Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, will become one of the four partners of Toyota to help develop a new range of electric vehicles based on a new concept it showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Your guide to choosing the right ITR

    The CBDT recently notified the ITR forms (Forms ITR 1 to ITR 7) for individual, corporate, and other taxpayers for the financial year (FY) 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), corresponding to assessment year (AY) 2021-22. There are a few changes to the eligibility criteria for filing either return as compared to the preceding tax year. Read more here.

  • Tailpiece

    Toy designer's approach to making Indian toys for the global market

    From a carrom board for more than five players to monster toys that children (and grown-ups) can hug for comfort, toy designer and maker Suhasini Paul says her process starts from understanding the need of the customer. Read more.

