ITC Q4 net profit rises over 6% YoY to Rs 3,755.47 crore, firm recommends final dividend of Rs 5.75 apiece

The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,526.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

June 01, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST

Diversified conglomerate ITC on June 1 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,755.47 crore for the quarter ending March 2021 of the fiscal year 2020-21 (Q4FY21). The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,526.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.75 apiece.

(More to follow. Please check back for updates)
TAGS: #ITC
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:14 pm

