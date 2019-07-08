App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 02:33 PM IST

ITBP personnel brave falling rocks to save Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel protecting the yatris went viral on social media.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Amarnath Yatra (PTI file photo)
Amarnath Yatra (PTI file photo)

The annual pilgrimage to Amarnath is routinely met with adversities ranging from security threats to natural calamities. Though the steep terrain and militancy make it a risky affair, thousands of security personnel deployed along the routes ensure that no harm comes in the way of the pilgrims.

One such incident came to light on Friday after a video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel protecting the yatris went viral on social media.

In the video that was later shared by the official Twitter handle of ITBP also, the security personnel can be seen installing shield walls to save pilgrims from rocks falling off a glacier near the waterfall in Baltal sector.

Notably, there are two routes to Amarnath — the traditional, longer Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter, 14-km stretch via Baltal in Ganderbal.

The viral video invited heaps of praises for our security forces, with people hailing their selfless services.







The 46-day long pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the Himalayas began on July 1. So far, four batches of pilgrims have started traversing the route.

People from across the country visit Jammu and Kashmir during this time of the year to visit the shrine located at an altitude of 3,880 metre. It is nearly impossible to scale this terrain without continuous support from security personnel as well as the locals.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #India #trends

