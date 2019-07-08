ITBP personnel brave falling rocks to save Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

The annual pilgrimage to Amarnath is routinely met with adversities ranging from security threats to natural calamities. Though the steep terrain and militancy make it a risky affair, thousands of security personnel deployed along the routes ensure that no harm comes in the way of the pilgrims.



ITBP personnel braving shooting stones at a snow slope by placing Shield wall to ensure safe passage of #Amarnath Yatris on Baltal route.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fVSIYEzn8x

— ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 4, 2019

One such incident came to light on Friday after a video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel protecting the yatris went viral on social media.

In the video that was later shared by the official Twitter handle of ITBP also, the security personnel can be seen installing shield walls to save pilgrims from rocks falling off a glacier near the waterfall in Baltal sector.

Notably, there are two routes to Amarnath — the traditional, longer Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter, 14-km stretch via Baltal in Ganderbal.



Salute your efforts, but at the same time, hope none of the bravehearts get injured in action

Real heroes of india

Proud of our jawans from ITBP @ITBP_official thanks to you, we have smile on our faces. Jai Hind, Jia ITBP.

I was there at that time. Salute to Indian security services for safe passage of pilgrims. Jai Hind and Har Har Mahadev

Salute to great ITBP. ITBP personal are working most difficult weather.. Great job

The viral video invited heaps of praises for our security forces, with people hailing their selfless services.

The 46-day long pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the Himalayas began on July 1. So far, four batches of pilgrims have started traversing the route.