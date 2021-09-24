Italy recognises India's Covishield following Mansukh Mandaviya-Roberto Speranza meeting

(Representative image: Reuters)

In a major development, the Embassy of India Rome (Italy) on September 24 confirmed Italy has recognised Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine.



As an outcome of G20Health Ministers' meeting btw Hon'ble @mansukhmandviya & Italian Health Minister @robersperanza coupled with @MEAIndia persistent efforts @MinisteroSalute recognises India's Covishield. Indian vaccine CardHolders are now eligible for GreenPass@SerumInstIndia

— India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) September 24, 2021

According to the Indian Embassy, the Covishield vaccine has been recognised after the G-20 Health Ministers' meeting between India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza. The Embassy also informed that Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for a Green Pass to travel to Italy.

Until now, Italy had only recognised these Covid-19 vaccines--Comirnaty – Pfizer; Moderna; Vaxzervria – AstraZeneca, and Janssen – Johnson & Johnson for travel.

This development comes amidst the row over UK government and the recognition of the Covishield vaccine. The UK government said if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, they will be considered unvaccinated and will have to follow quarantine rules.

Unvaccinated people have to take a pre-departure test, take a COVID-19 test, and quarantine at home or in the place where the person is staying for 10 days after arrival in the UK.