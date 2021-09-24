MARKET NEWS

Italy recognises India's Covishield following Mansukh Mandaviya-Roberto Speranza meeting

The Embassy also informed that Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for a Green Pass to travel to Italy.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

In a major development, the Embassy of India Rome (Italy) on September 24 confirmed Italy has recognised Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine.

According to the Indian Embassy, the Covishield vaccine has been recognised after the G-20 Health Ministers' meeting between India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza. The Embassy also informed that Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for a Green Pass to travel to Italy.

Until now, Italy had only recognised these Covid-19 vaccines--Comirnaty – Pfizer; Moderna; Vaxzervria – AstraZeneca, and Janssen – Johnson & Johnson for travel.

This development comes amidst the row over UK government and the recognition of the Covishield vaccine. The UK government said if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, they will be considered unvaccinated and will have to follow quarantine rules.

Unvaccinated people have to take a pre-departure test, take a COVID-19 test, and quarantine at home or in the place where the person is staying for 10 days after arrival in the UK.

After facing severe backlash over its international travel advisory, UK clarified that it has doubts over Indian COVID-19 vaccination certification process. Due to this, even travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield from India will need to quarantine in the UK on arrival under relaxed rules from October 4.
