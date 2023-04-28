Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsIT

Wipro Q4 FY23 – A subdued quarter somewhat saved by a large buyback

Madhuchanda Dey   •

Higher bookings not translating into revenue growth is a puzzle; execution needs to pick up for Wipro

While the management alluded to recovery in execution once the macro normalises, we would wait for execution to pick up
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Revenue performance tepid impacted by ramp-downs on discretionary spending cuts Guidance for Q1 FY24 extremely weak Margin stable, expects it to sustain Order flow robust, disconnect between ordering and execution Attrition falling, net hiring negative Earnings trajectory to remain uninspiring, large buyback protects downside Wipro (CMP: Rs 374, Market Cap: Rs 205,472 crore) has delivered yet another weak quarter, very similar to what we had seen in Q3. We had then advised to avoid the stock till clarity emerges on execution and growth. Tepid top...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers