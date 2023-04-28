Wipro Q4 FY23 – A subdued quarter somewhat saved by a large buyback

While the management alluded to recovery in execution once the macro normalises, we would wait for execution to pick up

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue performance tepid impacted by ramp-downs on discretionary spending cuts Guidance for Q1 FY24 extremely weak Margin stable, expects it to sustain Order flow robust, disconnect between ordering and execution Attrition falling, net hiring negative Earnings trajectory to remain uninspiring, large buyback protects downside Wipro (CMP: Rs 374, Market Cap: Rs 205,472 crore) has delivered yet another weak quarter, very similar to what we had seen in Q3. We had then advised to avoid the stock till clarity emerges on execution and growth. Tepid top...