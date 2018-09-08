Udacity looks to up investments, draw more enterprise clients

Online education provider Udacity, which has partnerships in India with companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Flipkart and Capgemini, is looking to increase its front-end sales and customer support systems to expand its presence in the Indian enterprise market.

Founded in 2011 by former Google vice-president and now Stanford adjunct professor Sebastian Thrun, American entrepreneur David Stavens and Mike Sokolsky, Udacity has grown to a revenue of USD 70 million last year.

A nano degree at Udacity is essentially a short duration — about 6-12 months — online learning course that introduces a person to the basics of a new concept through one-on-one appointments, moderated forums and project reviews.

In India, the company is also looking at expanding its enterprise partnerships, and that will not be limited to technology companies alone.

“We’re talking to a lot of new companies to work with them — banks, telcos, petrochemical companies,” said Udacity India managing director Ishan Gupta.

He explained that just like IT services companies need some of their employees to upgrade their skills periodically, in new technologies such as blockchain or self-driving cars, banks or non-tech companies would require more specific skills.

“A bank may have 1,000, 2,000 engineers, and only 50 percent of them are focused on future problems. But their interventions will have to be more specific, unlike an IT guy who may need to learn multiple skills,” he said.

From a business to consumer perspective, the Udacity course pricing is available on the website. For example, an AI nano degree for four months is Rs 44,900 and comes highly rated by previous users.

On the enterprise side, Udacity says it does not want to offer “a-la-carte” options.

“We work on a seat model,” explained Gupta. “If you take one seat from us, you get access to all the nanodegrees… (categorised as) basic and advanced. Basic will have Android, iOS, front-end, full stack etc. Advanced may have self-driving car, flying car etc,” he said.

So, an enterprise client may take 100 seats, on a monthly payment basis, and set internal deadlines for their employees to finish a particular course.

It gives them the flexibility to choose who all they want to train and which technology to train on. Even if the requirement of technology or project changes, the company can get a new set of people to work on the same set.

Also, if a new nano degree gets added in the time that the company has a seat, they can access the new course as well.

Udacity also works with its clients to help fulfil their needs.

“Infosys, for example, took 100 of their engineers to Mysore, and asked us to complete a nine-month programme which was online, do it in five months and we did it and had full graduation,” Gupta said.

He also added that Udacity keeps upgrading their nano degrees through their US-based learning teams, in order to keep the course matter relevant and useful.