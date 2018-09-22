This week in IT: Regulatory issues continue to plague tech giants; firms turn focus on skills

In spite of the increasing focus on data protection and local data storage, political parties across the board continue to use Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Youtube and so on to take their promises and messages to the citizens @alnehaa Neha Alawadhi





The past week, the technology services sector saw several big and small associations and a focus on skills, even as regulatory and governmental issues continued to plague the tech giants operating in India.



Moneycontrol on Monday reported that the Reserve Bank of India, whose deadline of October 15 to store all financial data in India is approaching, has asked the Ministry of Electronics and IT to put pressure on Google for compliance.

Google's UPI-based payments app Google Pay has become very popular since its launch last year, and the recent missives by the ministry were a move to try and get the tech giant to comply.

The data protection Bill, which is currently accepting public comments until September 30, continues to be a talking point in the industry. Jayant Saran, partner at Deloitte India, told Moneycontrol what the potential impact the Bill could have on the data forensics industry in its current form.

With instances of ransomware and cybercrime increasing, data forensics is an area that is gaining more and more importance.

Amidst all this talk of foreign technology companies taking over the Indian market, homegrown IT security services provider Quick Heal is looking at its government and enterprise businesses to spur the next leg of growth.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, the Pune-based company's chief technology officer spoke about the future plans of the firm and the rising demand for security online.

Thursday was rather eventful in the IT services arena, with TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies announcing interesting partnerships and deals.



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Thursday it has partnered with The Training Room, a leading UK provider of technical training courses and careers support. TCS iON is a no-frills technology product that aims to cater to sall and medium businesses. The partnership will help students from and beyond the United Kingdom, who are want to take up skills and technical courses, and employers looking for dynamic solutions for recruitment, in-house training, and staff retention.





The same day, Infosys announced the launch of its learning solution based on open source technologies, called Wingspan. The cloud-first and mobile-first solution is designed to provide a seamless interactive learning experience accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device.





Also, HCL Technologies said it has signed a three-year contract to drive IT transformation at the United Kingdom's third-largest grocery retailer, Asda.



Friday, Infosys also announced a partnership with Google Cloud to develop cloud and migration services.



By the end of the week, Google Pay was in the limelight again. this time, because of wallet app Paytm's letter to the National Payments Council of India, alleging that the tech giant's app was sharing data with its group companies and third parties.



Talking of technology giants, in an interview with Moneycontrol, social media strategist for several political candidates, Naresh Arora told Moneycontrol that Facebook-owned Instagram was likely to be a game-changer in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.