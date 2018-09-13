This global company is behind Delhi govt's plan to provide doorstep delivery of services

The Delhi government's ambitious scheme of doorstep delivery of 40 services, which was launched on Monday, will be implemented by VFS Global, better known as the largest visa processing company in the world.

The company, whose Identity and Citizen Services (ICS) business has been given the contract to manage the project for three years, worked on creating a system to serve Delhi citizens for a little over two months, building an app and integrating with other components of the system.

"From driving licences and birth certificates to e-visas and e-passports, VFS Global assists governments around the world integrate technology into citizen services, with a view to improve service quality, heighten data security and reduce the burden on administrative machinery, and overall turnaround time," Debkumar Bandyopadhyay, Head of Business, ICS, South Asia, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive chat.

The company also has similar contracts for delivering citizen services with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai since the beginning of 2015, another with the Pune Municipal Corporation and more recently a project with the Manipur government.

In the first phase of the Delhi government’s scheme, 40 services will be provided to Delhi citizens at a charge of Rs 50, including driving licences and marriage certificates.

"The request for proposal came in March, we bid for the project and the contract was signed in July," said Bandyopadhyay. The contract was awarded in May, and VFS began work on building a back-end application a little before July.

He added that the government was "very positive" and cooperative at all stages of the project.

The project is an initiative of the Delhi government's Administrative Reform Department, and is unique in the aspect of providing government services at the citizens' doorstep.

VFS Global has employed "mobile sahayaks", who will go for collection of documents required for a given service, at a scheduled time slot, carrying devices to collect biometric data and documents required for providing the requested service.

"There are two components of the process — one is providing solutions, which includes integration of mobile tablets that the mobile "sahayak" will carry, and integration with call centre which includes creating reports and other stuff. The second component is basically providing the manpower — the mobile "sahayak" and supervisors," Bandyopadhyay explained.

At present, the single point of contact for citizens to request a service is the helpline number 1076. They can then fix the date and time slot for mobile "sahayaks" to visit to their house to collect forms, documents and fees.

Once the document sought by the citizen is ready, it will be sent to their house or office via Speed Post.

The application that is integrated with the call centre and in the mobile "sahayak" devices was defined by VFS Global, and outsourced to a third party agency.

Drawing from its experience in working with visa processing and data handling, ICS has taken precautions to prevent any kind of data theft or leakage.

For instance, each "sahayak" is required to login to the device given to them when they report to work. Once they are assigned to collect documents from a citizen's house, the supervisor of their district will track their movement through the device's GPS.

Once the "sahayak" reaches their destination, they will have to prove their identity to the citizen as well as biometrically login to the data collection application on their device to ensure no unauthorised access to the system.

"We provide non-judgemental services. Our job is to receive documents, process them, collect biometrics wherever required and then pass on to the government authority who takes the decision whether the document should be provided or not," said Bandyopadhyay.

He did acknowledge that issues of jurisdiction in case of a dispute will be a learning curve for both sides in the long run, but said the contract signed with the Delhi government defines and fixes the liability.