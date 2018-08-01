Paytm payments bank suspends new enrolments with immediate effect

Paytm Payments Bank has suspended the enrolment of new customers following an audit by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which found discrepancies in adherence of know-your-customer (KYC) checks on part of the company, according to a report by Mint. No new customers have been added since July 20.

Paytm is reportedly renovating its payments gateway to include greater scrutiny of current accounts, due to which no new customers have been added in the last 10 days.

Sources contacted by Mint also said the RBI had called for the ouster of Renu Satti as chief executive of the payments bank. She stepped down from the post on July 27. RBI guidelines dictate that a person has to be a banker to head a payments bank. Before joining One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, Satti worked as a human resource executive at Manpower Services and Mother Dairy.

A Paytm employee refuted claims that Satti stepped down on these grounds, saying she was appointed in May 2017, with express approval of the RBI. Satti has been redeployed within the company, and will lead the company’s ‘New Retail’ division. The payments company is yet to appoint a successor. However, it remains unclear whether the company has been asked by the central bank to stop enrolments, or whether it was merely alerted to the issues with its system of acquiring new customers.

The company has also asked Paytm Payments Bank to differentiate itself from its parent, One97 Communications Ltd. It called for better provisions to store and protect the financial data of customers. The company recently moved its banking team to a new campus in Noida.

Greater adoption of digital payments, especially in non-metro cities, has boded well for Paytm. The worth of digital transactions in July totaled $50 billion, up 4,900 percent from $1 billion in the year-ago period.

This is not the first time a digital payments bank has come under the scanner of regulatory authorities. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had temporarily disallowed Airtel Payments Bank from conducting customer verification drives and linking Aadhaar information with mobile numbers through its e-KYC feature.

The RBI could also have taken exception to Paytm’s data repository that is perused by experts based in Canada. Metadata is collected from users of the Paytm app and stored in a “data lake,” which is used by analysts in Canada to formulate algorithms that help generate promotions and targeted advertisements.