App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Who needs Nasscom’s guidance, IT is on the fast track

The IT sector offers a good defensive play in the current scenario

Shishir Asthana @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shishir Asthana

 

 

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has said it will stop giving forward-looking guidance for the IT sector. The markets, however, completely ignored this bit of news.

related news

That’s because few people set much store by Nasscom’s projections. It has also been criticized for its methodology on which the forecasts were made.

Nasscom chairman Rishad Premji said "Rather than collating a number, we feel having a perspective would be better. We are not sharing the number as a philosophical decision." Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh put it bluntly when she said guidance is a thing of the past and not the right thing for the future.

In any case, apart from the media, there were no takers for Nasscom’s guidance. Analysts preferred following the spending budget of big clients and international software players rather than basing their analysis on Nasscom’s guidance.

The changing dynamics in the IT sector was one reason why the guidance number was not close to reality. Indian software companies took time to understand the changing nature of the IT sector, which moved from body-shopping to the digital space and to automation.

But now, Indian companies have adapted themselves to the new business conditions and focused on training and re-skilling their staff to align with the changing times.

In a report on Indian IT, HDFC Securities has points out that the sector has ‘hit refresh’, with reinvention across multiple tech cycles and is now tuned to the all-encompassing and ubiquitous ‘Digital’ shift.

The Digital space has grown at a much faster pace of 32 percent as compared to the IT sector growth of 8.8 percent in the third quarter, on a year-on-year basis. The report says that digital is becoming more mainstream as projects move from the pilot to the production stage.

The sector has now reached critical mass and its investment in re-skilling and acquisitions will open up a larger market with better pricing power.

The sector is also seeing robust M&A deals. A brighter future goes hand in hand with strong hiring momentum. The core vertical for the IT space – BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance) has also revived, offering better visibility for the companies.

True, there are some headwinds in the form of a slowdown and regulator issues in the US and Brexit, but the positives out-weigh the concerns as of now.

So if the companies and analysts are bullish, is the sector worth investing in?

Taking a simplistic approach and looking at companies purely on a price to earnings (PE) basis, the IT sector is trading close to its long term average PE of 18. With the visibility of growth, the sector does look promising.

But what especially works in favour of the sector now is the uncertainty in India on account of the impending elections. The IT sector offers a good defensive play in the current scenario.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 10:16 am

tags #defensive stocks #digital play #IT Sector #Nasscom

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.