Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T Department picks 0.35% of 6.86 lakh returns filed for tax evasion scrutiny

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has picked up 2.4 lakh cases for scrutiny over tax evasion for the assessment year 2018-19, dispelling fears of harassment by government officials.

The number indicates that only 0.35 percent of 6.86 lakh returns filed during last year are under the I-T Department's scanner.

A scrutiny assessment is done by the department to ascertain whether the returns filed are shown correctly by an assessee and whether they are factually accurate.

"We are only picking 0.35 percent cases for scrutiny, and part of that is limited scrutiny, rest is full scrutiny...but simultaneously we are making our enforcement unit stronger so that if there is case of tax evaders that will be dealt with severely," Sushil Chandra, Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said at an industry event on August 9.

Chandra added that out of the 0.35 percent cases picked up for scrutiny, 0.15 percent are for limited scrutiny, while 0.20 percent cases are for full scrutiny.

He stated that the department has filed 4,700 prosecution cases this year, as compared to 1,200 a year ago and 500 the year prior to that.

Pointing out that the government was consistently taking measures to simplify the tax regime, he said that this will help the country go up on the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 03:56 pm

