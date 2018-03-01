App
Feb 28, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Finacle partners with Singapore-based digital banking company Moneythor

The Moneythor platform, integrated with Finacle, will enable financial institutions to deliver personalised recommendations and insights to customers on numerous digital channels and devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys Finacle the banking product developed by Infosys’ EdgeVerve Systems division, said it has entered a partnership with Moneythor, a Singapore-based data driven digital banking solutions provider.

The Moneythor platform, integrated with Finacle, will enable financial institutions to deliver personalised recommendations and insights to customers on numerous digital channels and devices, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.

The joint solution will offer an engine to classify, analyze and augment transaction data to generate better insights for banks and customers. It will bring new interactive features and enriched transaction data, and will enhance customer engagement across digital channels.

It can be utilised by banks to publish interactive content to assist customers with their money management needs, as well as provide contextual offers.

“We are delighted to assist Infosys Finacle in creating more value for their banking clients through innovative capabilities powered by our Moneythor solution. We are always on the lookout for partners to combine their domain expertise and solutions with Moneythor. Infosys Finacle offers such an opportunity and we are looking forward to a productive partnership,” said Olivier Berthier, CEO, Moneythor, in a statement.

Rule based capabilities and statistical algorithms will allow the solution to deliver data-driven personalised recommendations and insights with a quick time-to-market.

tags #Data #Finacle #Infosys

