Continue to witness challenging environment especially for IT hiring: Info Edge CEO Hitesh Oberoi

Info Edge saw its revenue rise 15 percent to Rs 626 crore and net profit drop 50 percent to Rs 147 crore in the June quarter

The slowdown being witnessed in the Information Technology services sector has hit recruitment businesses as well, as witnessed in the earnings of Info Edge. Speaking to analysts after the company’s Q1 earnings, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hitesh Oberoi said that the company continues to witness a challenging environment, especially for IT hiring.

“Slow growth and reduced discretionary spends for our IT customers has led to resource rationalisation during the quarter. We also faced strong headwinds from recruitment consultants especially the ones who have IT companies as clients,” he said.

Info Edge saw its revenue rise 15 percent to Rs 626 crore and net profit drop 50 percent to Rs 147 crore in the June quarter, amid a flat billings growth of its recruitment platform Naukri.

Read: Info Edge Q1 revenue rises 14% to Rs 676 crore, net profit down 50% amid weak IT sector hiring

The hiring of core IT clients can also pose a challenge to the billings growth of Naukri, the CEO said. Half of the company’s recruitment business is indexed towards IT hiring.

“However, the business witnessed positive momentum in a few pockets in this space, especially captive centres. Non-IT businesses maintain reasonable growth momentum during the quarter with growth in hiring reported by manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, hospitality and infra sectors,” Oberoi said.

This also comes at a time when more and more companies are looking to set up capability centres in India or are looking to expand. Oberoi said that several captives are clients of the company and if there’s growth in hiring captives, Naukri will benefit, but added that the hiring slowdown in IT cannot be offset by hiring by captives.

“Our captive hiring as a percentage of total IT hiring is still a small fraction,” he said.

Also read: Investing in Rahul Yadav's 4B Networks was a mistake: Info Edge’s Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Speaking about the slowdown in IT hiring, Oberoi said that company managements have said that attrition has come down and their bench has grown, which is similar to commentary made by the managements of companies during the earnings season. “It'll take maybe a quarter or two before things start going back to normal,” Oberoi added.

Hiring in the IT sector has been slow for a few quarters as evident from the net addition numbers of top IT companies. Four out of five of the top IT companies in India saw a net reduction in headcount for the quarter ending June 30 in what was a dismal quarter across the board.

“IT hiring has been slow for a few quarters now. It's not clear whether the slowdown in IT hiring has bottomed out, we don't know whether we've hit the trough as yet,” he said.

The hope is that the non-IT sector will continue to better going forward, and that's about half the recruitment business as well, Oberoi added.