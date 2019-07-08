App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 08:35 PM IST

It is so hot in California right now that mussels are getting fried inside their shells

Mussels begin struggling physically when temperatures cross 90 degrees

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image of mussels (Pixabay)
Representational image of mussels (Pixabay)

Tens of thousands of mussels have died along the shore of Bodega Bay area of northern California due to extreme heat.

The mass death was first noticed by Jackie Sones, who is a research coordinator at Bodega Marine Reserve. She said though she has worked at Bodega Bay for 15 years, she had never seen such a phenomenon before.

According to a Baynature report, she said: “When I was approaching the field site, I could see right away that hundreds of mussels were dead.”

However, upon surveying the area further, Sones realised that not hundreds but tens of thousands of the crustaceans died by getting fried inside their shells.

The shells of mussels remain pressed against each other when they are alive and healthy. After it dies, the shells open up, and the internal tissue becomes visible. That’s how one can easily identify a dead mussel from one that is alive.

Though it is not the first time that mussels have died of heat, the researcher said it has always been in smaller numbers and in patches, never at such a massive scale.

Mussels begin struggling physically when temperatures cross 90 degrees, Sones said, adding that these mussels may have experienced temperatures very close to 100 degrees, resulting in their death.

Brian Helmuth, a marine ecologist at the Northeastern University, said: “When it gets too hot, the animals try to vent the heat building up inside of them but can’t without a breeze to carry it away. The mussels’ black shells trap even more heat. So, they were literally just cooking out there.”

Notably, California had grappled with extreme heat wave conditions all of last month, with some parts of northern California reached temperatures in triple digits.

For instance, on June 10 and 11, the maximum temperature in Santa Rosa, which is fairly close to Bodega Bay, reached 100 degrees. The government had also issued a Flex Alert on those days urging people to indulge in voluntary electricity conservation.

The California Independent Systems Operator Corporation informed that such alerts are issued by the state only when rampant outages start plaguing the electricity grid or when the temperatures are constantly high.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #environment #world

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.