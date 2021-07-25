MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

ISRO's merchandiser programme takes off with 8 companies already onboard

Now, one will be able to purchase authorised products connected to ISROs missions and work, such as scale models, T-shirts, mugs, space-themed educational games, science toys, and more.

PTI
July 25, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST
ISRO control centre, Bengaluru (Image: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO control centre, Bengaluru (Image: Twitter/@isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation's customised space-themed merchandise programme in partnership with industry has taken off with multiple companies on board.

Now, one will be able to purchase authorised products connected to ISROs missions and work, such as scale models, T-shirts, mugs, space-themed educational games, science toys, and more.

ISRO believes this brand promotion exercise can play a "game-changing" role in creating awareness and kindling interest of students, children and public, in the domain of space science & technology, and propagating its achievements.

"Eight companies have so far registered with ISRO on a non-exclusive basis with a registration fee regarding customised ISRO-theme based articles / models", an official of the Bengaluru headquartered space agency, under the Department of Space (DoS), told PTI on Sunday.

They include Indic Inspirations (Pune), 1947IND (Bengaluru), and Ankur Hobby Centre (Ahmedabad), sources said.

Close

Related stories

"We will soon be launching a whole collection of ISRO themed Merchandise that will appeal to all Indians and Science & Space enthusiasts alike," said Founder and CEO of Indic Inspirations, Sunil Jalihal, recently.

As part of the MoUs, ISRO shares the themes, general arrangement drawings, images or any other design for enabling these companies to use them appropriately "without causing any damage to the pride of the department".

Specific samples of catalogued ISRO identifiers, which will be updated from time to time, would be made available to registered companies which have shared their product details with the space agency.

According to the terms and conditions, the party (registered companies) shall avoid using the ISRO identifier, imagery, etc. on products such as doormats, slippers, or any such items, which affect the reputation/ image of the organisation.

"Wherever 3D models and 2D drawings are being used to make scaled models, LEGO sets, jigsaw puzzle, etc., extra care shall be taken to ensure accuracy and ISRO intellect," they read.

"The rates for the merchandise shall be reasonable in line with market conditions, as there is no brand value charged by ISRO to the party," as per the MoUs.

"ISRO never takes any responsibility for the sale or after sale of the items, for the delivery, quality or damages due to sale".

The initiative came from ISRO after many companies interested in creating customised articles and handicrafts approached it for themes.
PTI
Tags: #ISRO
first published: Jul 25, 2021 05:32 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.