ISRO shares photos of Earth captured by satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday shared photos of the Earth taken from space by the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06), also called the Oceansat-3. The images are mosaics generated by the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) using the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM).

The Oceansat series of satellites have been used for earth observation and to track water bodies. In 1999,the first-ever Oceansat was launched in a Polar Sun Synchronous orbit nearly 720 kilometres above Earth.

"(1/2) Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06. Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023.

(2/2) OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans," ISRO posted on Twitter.

As per a report published on India Today, the satellite has been giving continuity of ocean colour and wind vector data to maintain the operational applications, improve the applications and information about aspects such as sea surface temperature.

The images shared on the ISRO handle drew positive responses from Twitter users. "What to say, just amazing," commented one user while one other said, "Excellent proud to be an Indian,".

Moneycontrol News