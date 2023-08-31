ISRO scientist faces road rage in Bengaluru, car kicked by biker. Video

Bengaluru Police said action has been taken against the man seen in the video. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on X by @lambashish)

A man working at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) in Bengaluru shared an incident of road rage he faced in the city while he was driving to work. Aashish Lamba shared a video of a man who stopped his scooter in the middle of a busy road, in front of his car, and kicked the car before riding away.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in east Bengaluru, during peak traffic hours.

Tagging the police, Lamba, 29, said the man rode the two-wheeler recklessly and stopped his vehicle in front of his car, promoting him to stop the car.

“Yesterday during going to ISRO office, near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on Scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake,” Lamba tweeted, along with a video and images of the unruly motorist.

“He came to our car started fighting. He kicked my car two times and flew. Kindly please do the needful.”



The clip shows the man blabbering angrily before kicking the car and going away on his scooter.

Bengaluru City Police responded to the video and said the police officers in charge of the area were informed.

“Action taken against him in JP Nagar Law and Order police station,” said the Jeevan Bhimanagar Traffic Police on X.

Lamba thanked Bengaluru Police for responding to his post and taking action.