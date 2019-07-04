App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Israeli firm apologises for using Mahatma Gandhi’s photo on beer bottles

Maka Brewery reportedly stopped the production and supply of bottles with Gandhi’s picture immediately after the Indian Embassy in Israel had raised the issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook/Everest Jaladi
Image: Facebook/Everest Jaladi

The Israeli firm, which got embroiled in a controversy after using Mahatma Gandhi’s photo on beer bottles, has extended an apology to the Government of India for “hurting” sentiments. The iconic Indian leader’s photos were used on liquor bottles to commemorate the country’s 71st Independence Day, which was celebrated on May 8-9 this year.

After members of the Rajya Sabha had raised objections to a beer company using Gandhi’s caricature, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu asked S Jaishankar, the External Affairs minister, to raise the issue with the Israeli government.

Gilad Dror, the brand manager of the company, issued a statement on July 3, seeking apology on behalf of the company, according to a report by India Today. It read: “Malka Beer offers its heartfelt apologies to the people and the Government of India for hurting their sentiments. We highly respect and value Mahatma Gandhi and regret our action of putting his image on our bottles.”

He also said that the firm stopped the production and supply of bottles with Gandhi’s picture immediately after the Indian Embassy in Israel had raised the issue.

Dror added that the company was also trying to withdraw all the products with the picture that were already circulating in the market. He, however, defended the firm, saying their intention behind using Gandhi's photo was purely out of respect and to honour him.

As per a Facebook post shared by Everest Jaladi, a former lecturer at Mahatma Gandhi PG College, Eby Jos wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The chairman of the Mahatma Gandhi National Foundation pointed out how Israel's Maka Brewery had introduced liquor bottles with photos of historical leaders.

Notably, Gandhi was the only non-Israeli persona whose picture was used on the limited-edition beer bottles. The others were three ex-prime ministers of the country, namely David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin. That apart, the picture of Theodor Herzl, the father of Zionism, was also used along with that of other celebrated personalities from the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 01:43 pm

