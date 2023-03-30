 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One of world's richest men pays $1 billion to ex-wife in divorce that scandalised New York

Mar 30, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Billionaire Israel Englander has agreed to pay upwards of $1 billion dollars to his former wife Caryl after she left him for a woman after more than 40 years of marriage, as per a report published on pagesix.com.

The divorce settlement comes after the 69-year-old Caryl filed a civil law suit alleging Englander "became enraged" when she "fell in love" with gallerist Dominique Levy.

Levy owns the Dominique Levy Gallery on Madison Avenue, which sells works by artists such as Frank Stella, Cindy Sherman, Gerhard Ritcher, and Jackson Pollock.

In the civil law suit, which was filed on February 9, the two women alleged that Englander had "terrorised" both of them in an attempt to obtain billions in the divorce by making her sign a post-nuptial agreement in 2020. Mysteriously, however, the filing was withdrawn a week later and the divorce was settled, out of court.