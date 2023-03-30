One of world's richest men pays $1 billion to ex-wife in divorce that scandalised New York

The divorce settlement comes after the 69-year-old Caryl Englander (right) filed a civil law suit alleging Isreael Englander "became enraged" when she "fell in love" with gallerist Dominique Levy.

Billionaire Israel Englander has agreed to pay upwards of $1 billion dollars to his former wife Caryl after she left him for a woman after more than 40 years of marriage, as per a report published on pagesix.com.

The divorce settlement comes after the 69-year-old Caryl filed a civil law suit alleging Englander "became enraged" when she "fell in love" with gallerist Dominique Levy.

Levy owns the Dominique Levy Gallery on Madison Avenue, which sells works by artists such as Frank Stella, Cindy Sherman, Gerhard Ritcher, and Jackson Pollock.

In the civil law suit, which was filed on February 9, the two women alleged that Englander had "terrorised" both of them in an attempt to obtain billions in the divorce by making her sign a post-nuptial agreement in 2020. Mysteriously, however, the filing was withdrawn a week later and the divorce was settled, out of court.

“Caryl is happy to have settled their issues privately and amicably. The agreement does not allow either party to discuss the terms.”Caryl’s lawyer Peter E Bronstein told pagesix.com.

Caryl is to receive a portion of the ex-couple's large property portfolio, which includes a $25 million waterfront estate in Greenwich, Conneticut.

According to a Bloomberg report, in 2014 Englander paid a then-record $71.3 million for a duplex apartment at New York's 740 Park Avenue.

The marriage between Englander and his wife Caryl deteriorated in 2016 after the former's “repeated unfaithfulness to Caryl," she and Levy had claimed in the lawsuit. Englander and Caryl got married in 1975 and are parents to three children.