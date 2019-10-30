ISIS insider who tipped Baghdadi off likely to get $25 million US bounty

ISIS leader al-Baghdadi, who recently killed himself after US troopers raided his safe house in Syria (Image: AP)

Dreaded Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who blew himself up last week after United States Delta Force raided his hideout, was ratted out by a mole who had been facilitating the terrorist’s movement around Syria.

The well-placed informant, who had informed the US military about the final hideout of the fugitive leader, had been an ISIS operative for a while and even helped with the construction of Baghdadi’s safe house in Syria. He was so trusted that on several occasions, he had even escorted Baghdadi’s family members to obtain medical care.

US and Middle East-based officials privy to the operation said the operation was successful because of the detailed information of Baghdadi’s whereabouts, the layout of the rooms, and the exact location of the ISIS leader, that was provided by the mole.

He even provided vital personal details about the terrorist leader, such as the fact that he always moves around wearing a suicide belt so that he could blow himself up if cornered.

According to a Washington Post report, when the world’s most dreaded terrorist died, the informant was present inside the compound of the safehouse located in Idlib. He and his family were exfiltrated from the area after two days. It is believed that the man of unknown nationality is now set to receive the bounty that the United States had placed on Baghdadi’s head -- $25 million.

Insiders have revealed that the man was a Sunni Arab, whose relative was killed by members of the jihadi group. The defector was reportedly cultivated by the Syrian Democratic Forces, comprising primarily of Kurdish militia, who had become the ground troops for the US mission to crumble the ISIS “caliphate” in eastern Syria.

It is the SDF leaders who had handed over the informant to US intelligence officials, who spent weeks testing him to make sure he was genuine.



For five months there has been joint intel cooperation on the ground and accurate monitoring, until we achieved a joint operation to kill Abu Bakir al-Bagdadi.

Thanks to everybody who participate in this great mission.@realDonaldTrump#SDF#USArmy #Rojava #Baghdadi — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) October 27, 2019

Furthermore, SDF leader General Mazloum Abdi also confirmed that it was one of his informants who led the Americans to the safehouse.

However, neither the White House nor the Pentagon has given an official statement confirming the presence of a highly placed mole in the mission to destroy Baghdadi.