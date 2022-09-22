Is work killing you? Bored to death in office? These coffin chairs may be the perfect find

A UK-based designer has designed a range of coffin-shaped office chairs aptly named ‘The Last Shift Office Chair’ aimed at those who spend long hours at their desks.

The chair design is influenced by coffins and is built along the lines of a casket. While one wonders how it may fare on lumbar support, the designer Chairbox said that according to a study, sitting six to eight hours a day increases chances of dying.

"By design, humans weren't created to sit on chairs for eight hours a day. The whole behavioural shift happened recently and our bodies haven't adapted yet," Chairbox stated in its website. "Even if you exercise it's still not enough. Also, there is a law in the UK that makes employers provide standing desk options at their offices. The awareness is there but it's not enough."

But, while talking about spreading the message of the "grind culture", he added, "The whole grind culture is just wrong, it feels to me like voluntary slavery. We've been gaslit into thinking that this is life as it supposes to be. We sit in those coffins and generate value for the stakeholders, but once the time has come they nail the lid and roll us to the corporate cemetery."

Speaking about when the inspiration hit, Chairbox told Designboom that it was when he was in his friend’s living room lying on the floor with his legs on the couch. "I thought that if I die in this pose, they might have to bury me like that. It would be so inconvenient to put me in a coffin. They probably would need a special coffin in this case."

"I told my friend about it, and we laughed, but after a couple of weeks, I returned to that idea and explored it a bit more. Later, I made a 3D model in CAD software, rendered it, and posted online."