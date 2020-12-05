Is Marketing Jargon Just 'Garbage Language'?

Last month, Mondelez International made an important announcement. The company that brings us brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, and Tang proclaimed that its global marketing strategy would now be summed up in one word: “humaning”.

For those scratching their heads, Mondelez explained that it would no longer be content with simply marketing to customers. Instead, they were “creating connections with humans”.

This was met with derision on social media. A popular response was: “Did a robot come up with this?” And a Marketing Week columnist went so far as to call it “a new entry into the all-time marketing bullshit top 10”.

The Mondelez CMO has valiantly defended the decision: “I kind of like the fact that people are wondering: Why are you creating such a word?” Nevertheless, it’s been widely perceived as another example of insufferable marketing and advertising jargon.

In a recent piece, the New York Times offered more instances. “Brand heat”, for example, refers to strong interest in a given brand; and “customer journey” is the process by which a consumer becomes aware of a product and then decides to buy it. Much marketing jargon, in fact, is simply a case of new words for old ones.

Writer Steven Poole has even devoted an entire book to the subject, Who Touched Base In My Thought Shower? His A to Z of “unbearable office jargon” is full of examples. To “leverage support”, for example, is to simply “ask Bob in IT”. Poole goes on to suggest “leverage the drinkables infrastructure” as a stylish new way of saying, “make the coffee”. Now that’s pushing the envelope out of the box.

Such expressions are what Anna Weiner calls “garbage language”. In her Uncanny Valley, chosen as one of the best books of 2020 by several publications, she writes of her experiences in San Francisco’s tech industry. Here, she finds: “People used a sort of nonlanguage, which was neither beautiful nor especially efficient: a mash-up of business-speak with athletic and wartime metaphors, inflated with self-importance.”

What is the aim of such linguistic acrobatics? It probably began with Frederick Winslow Taylor’s principles of scientific management early in the last century. As Rakesh Khurana, Dean of Harvard College, said to the Atlantic: “There was a shift to the logic of science and efficiency. Divide work into its smallest component parts, figure out the timing, remove any unnecessary efficiencies.”

Office workers increasingly began to be thought of as resources that added to the bottom line. This had an impact on corporate culture, with the language of management emphasising aspects of precision and output.

Nowadays, some also use jargon to bestow a sheen of importance and specialisation upon their work. After all, if a company creates tools for factories, it sounds impressive to say: “We serve the manufacturing vertical.” If you’re a consultant, chances are you’ve sprinkled your presentations with verbiage such as “purpose-driven storytelling”, “blue sky thinking”, and, of course, “low-hanging fruit”.

For literary critic Molly Young, “the point of these phrases is to fill space”. In a piece for New York Magazine, she writes: “No matter where I’ve worked, it has always been obvious that if everyone agreed to use language in the way that it is normally used, which is to communicate, the workday would be two hours shorter.” That’s one way to beat the office rush – provided we enthusiastically return to our cubicles after the pandemic.

In a rebuttal to Young’s argument, Mark Morgioni writes in Slate that when used correctly and judiciously, marketing jargon in fact saves time by clearly communicating meaning to peers. It’s “a shared set of idioms” that helps people move through meetings and accurately define tasks, as is the case with scientists and doctors. That can certainly be true sometimes: take the expression “long tail”, for instance. Unfortunately, what predominates is the need to impress rather than express.

This isn’t only restricted to marketing, of course. A few years ago, a BBC reporter at the World Economic Forum in Davos compiled a short list of bewildering terms and phrases used at the gathering. Among them were “material improbabilities”, “multi-stakeholder platform”, “multifaceted metrics”, and – my favourite – “visioneering the future”.

Back in the office, a darker reason for using such phrases can lie in their euphemistic nature. In the Atlantic piece mentioned earlier, Matthew Stewart, author of The Management Myth, says: “There’s a whole body of kind of Orwellian-speak about developing human capital and managing people and all that.” When words such as restructuring and de-layering fill the hallways, it’s a sign that people are about to lose their jobs.

For those like me who often wish that others would just say what they mean, there’s some comfort to be found in the origin of the word “jargon”. It arose from Middle English usage referring to unintelligible talk and jabbering, which itself was derived from an Old French expression for the chatter of birds. Something to keep in mind the next time you’re asked to harness functionalities and disrupt the ecosystem.