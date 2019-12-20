App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is it a dry day amid Section 144? Bengaluru Police reassures Twitter user with cheeky reply

To contain the growing unrest in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Bengaluru Police had imposed prohibitory orders in several pockets of the city

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representative image: Pixabay
Representative image: Pixabay

A Twitter user has just asked Bangaluru Police if it is a dry day in the city. The query comes as Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed across the Karnataka capital amid protests against the freshly-passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.

Bengaluru Police announced the same on their official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on December 18.

Reading this, the new favourite of the desi Twitterati asked the police if it would be a dry day.

His cheeky response was much loved by the netizens who retweeted it and liked it several times.

In fact, the hilarious response was also countered in the same spirit by the police force, that said: “Everything will run normal.”

If you think, Souvik Chakraborty -- the Twitter user in question -- was done, you’re wrong. In conclusion, he extended his gratitude and exchanged pleasantries before signing off for the day.

Here's how the amused Twitter users reacted to this conversation:



 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Bengaluru police #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Citizenship Act protests #Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) #Section 144

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.