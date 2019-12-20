Is it a dry day amid Section 144? Bengaluru Police reassures Twitter user with cheeky reply

To contain the growing unrest in the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Bengaluru Police had imposed prohibitory orders in several pockets of the city
A Twitter user has just asked Bangaluru Police if it is a dry day in the city. The query comes as Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed across the Karnataka capital amid protests against the freshly-passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.
Bengaluru Police announced the same on their official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on December 18.
Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic. @CPBlr
— BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 18, 2019
Reading this, the new favourite of the desi Twitterati asked the police if it would be a dry day.
Will it be a dry day tomorrow?
— Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019
His cheeky response was much loved by the netizens who retweeted it and liked it several times.
In fact, the hilarious response was also countered in the same spirit by the police force, that said: “Everything will run normal.”
If you think, Souvik Chakraborty -- the Twitter user in question -- was done, you’re wrong. In conclusion, he extended his gratitude and exchanged pleasantries before signing off for the day.
Thank you Saaaar, you made my day.
— Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019
Here's how the amused Twitter users reacted to this conversation:
Ye admin ki salery bada do. Bahot nek kam kar raha he
— Nishad Vartak (@vartak_nishad) December 19, 2019
This guy has his priorities sorted. pic.twitter.com/jYhi6mxOW3
— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 19, 2019
Man got his priorities right
— Akshay ಅಕ್ಷಯ (@unapologeticak) December 18, 2019
First Published on Dec 20, 2019 04:41 pm