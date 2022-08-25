Irfan Pathan complains to Vistara: Ticket downgraded, made to wait with wife, kids

Irfan Pathan with his wife Safa Baig.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter on Wednesday to complain about the hassle he faced before his Vistara flight from Mumbai to Dubai with his wife and two children.

Irfan Pathan claimed that the airline downgraded his ticket fare class despite him having a confirmed booking.

He added that he had and wife had to wait at the check-in counter for half-an-hour with their two sons-- the older one is five, the younger eight months.

Pathan complained that the ground staff were rude to him and made excuses for downgrading his ticket. He said many other passenger faced the same trouble.

"I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management?" the cricketer asked.

He urged the authorities to take appropriate action in the matter.

Pathan's tweet received over 7,000 likes, with many Twitter users panning Vistara.

"I had multiple such situations with @airvistara including a time when they made me stand for 2 hours to resolve a baggage issue because of their system fault after I had come all the way from US," one user wrote.

Another said: "If such known people have to go through this, we can clearly imagine what other people would go through."

Vistara responded to Pathan's tweet saying it was "very concerned" to hear about his experience.

"We are investigating the incident on priority," the airline said. "We request you to please share your contact details and a convenient time to connect with you via DM (direct message)."