Ireland couple save on house deposit by traveling around the world and dog sitting

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Garth and Molly refer to the cost-of-living-busting lifestyle 'the best thing they have ever done'.

An Irish couple have managed to travel to various different parts of the world such as New York, Amsterdam and Barcelona in the last ten months by staying rent free in the residences of 17 different strangers.

Garth and Molly, who have been in an relationship for the last three years, refer to the cost-of-living-busting lifestyle “the best thing they have ever done".

"The houses we stay in are absolutely beautiful, and often really big modern spaces, and not having to have a landlord or worry about the housing crisis is such a privilege," Molly told a media portal.

The idea of house-sitting came in May 2022 when Molly was scrolling through TikTok after coming back from a trip. She then saw a creator speak about their house-sitting experience  with the help of the "Trusted House Sitters" and decided to try the app.