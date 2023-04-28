Ireland couple save on house deposit by traveling around the world and dog sitting

The idea of house-sitting came in May 2022 when Molly was scrolling through TikTok after coming back from a trip. (Representational Photo).

An Irish couple have managed to travel to various different parts of the world such as New York, Amsterdam and Barcelona in the last ten months by staying rent free in the residences of 17 different strangers.

Garth and Molly, who have been in an relationship for the last three years, refer to the cost-of-living-busting lifestyle “the best thing they have ever done".

"The houses we stay in are absolutely beautiful, and often really big modern spaces, and not having to have a landlord or worry about the housing crisis is such a privilege," Molly told a media portal.

The idea of house-sitting came in May 2022 when Molly was scrolling through TikTok after coming back from a trip. She then saw a creator speak about their house-sitting experience with the help of the "Trusted House Sitters" and decided to try the app.

"I decided to take a risk and pay for the annual membership, thinking to myself that it would be worth it if we even got one or two housesits in the year, and 17 housesits later, and almost fully booked for the next few months too, it’s the best thing we have ever done," she said.

"It took us two or three weeks to get our very first house to sit because it’s all based on reviews, and at the start, we obviously had none, so we are forever grateful to the very first people who had us sit," she added.

Molly and Garth's first house they sat in was in Dublin in June 2022 and the couple took care of the owners' golden Labrador.

Also read: Cheer of the banshees in Ireland’s west coast, where the Oscar-nominated film was shot