IRCTC's 'Work From Hotel' plan: List of hotels, tariffs and other details to know

IRCTC recently launched a special 'work from hotel' package, providing professionals with a refreshing and soothing ambience in hotel rooms in the southern state of Kerala as an alternative to the 'work from home' set-up.

This is part of the Railways' catering and tourism arm's efforts to rekindle confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world, the IRCTC said in a statement.

What are the tariffs?

The plan is priced at ₹ 11,575 per person on a double occupancy basis. On a single occupancy basis, the plan is priced at ₹ 20,250 per person and ₹ 10,130 on a triple occupancy basis. The package offers stay at Abad Green Forest hotel in Thekkady.

What does the 'Work From Hotel' Package include?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The package will include all three meals, twice tea/coffee, complimentary wi-fi, secured parking place for a vehicle, and travel insurance.

Professionals can pick their favourite destination in Kerala among the list of hotels offered under 'work from hotel' concept.

To start with, they can choose among Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Marari (Alleppey), Kovalam, Wayanad, and Cochin.

The duration of the package would be for a minimum of five nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored.

Stringent COVID safety protocols and a high standard of hygiene is maintained. The packages can be booked online through the IRCTC website or IRCTC tourism mobile apps - android and IOS.

Designed keeping COVID-19 in mind, the package does not include any sightseeing.