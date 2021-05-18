IRCTC's 'Work From Hotel' plan: List of hotels, tariffs and other details to know

IRCTC recently launched a special 'work from hotel' package, providing professionals with a refreshing and soothing ambience in hotel rooms in the southern state of Kerala as an alternative to the 'work from home' set-up.
This is part of the Railways' catering and tourism arm's efforts to rekindle confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world, the IRCTC said in a statement.
What are the tariffs?
The plan is priced at ₹ 11,575 per person on a double occupancy basis. On a single occupancy basis, the plan is priced at ₹ 20,250 per person and ₹ 10,130 on a triple occupancy basis. The package offers stay at Abad Green Forest hotel in Thekkady.
What does the 'Work From Hotel' Package include?
The package will include all three meals, twice tea/coffee, complimentary wi-fi, secured parking place for a vehicle, and travel insurance.
Professionals can pick their favourite destination in Kerala among the list of hotels offered under 'work from hotel' concept.
To start with, they can choose among Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Marari (Alleppey), Kovalam, Wayanad, and Cochin.
The duration of the package would be for a minimum of five nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored.
Stringent COVID safety protocols and a high standard of hygiene is maintained. The packages can be booked online through the IRCTC website or IRCTC tourism mobile apps - android and IOS.
Designed keeping COVID-19 in mind, the package does not include any sightseeing.(With inputs from PTI)