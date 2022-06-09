IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav will be the first Indian tourist train to cross international border

IRCTC's 'Bharat Gaurav' train is all set to become the first tourist train from India to cross the international border into a neighbouring country. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced that the train will travel to Nepal as part of the Ramayana Yatra Circuit.

The train will cover destinations associated with Lord Ram in Nepal -- Dhanusha Pahar, Baawan Bigha Kshetra, Ma Janki Janmasthali Mandir and Shri Ram Vivah Sthal – after departing from New Delhi on June 21.

Besides travelling to Nepal, the Bharat Gaurav tourist train will also cover several Indian states on the Ramayana Circuit - identified under the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan scheme to promote pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Ram.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- and 12 major cities -- Ayodhya, Buxar, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam, will be covered under the 8,000-km tour.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal...has the honour to convey the concurrence of the agency concerned of the Government of Nepal for the launch and operation of 'Bharat Gaurav' tourist train, as a one time activity on 23 June 2022, from India to Nepal covering the prominent pilgrimage destinations associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu the assurances of its highest consideration," the Nepal government stated in its letter.

The total capacity of the train will be 600 passengers and the cost will be Rs 65,000 per person approximately.

(With inputs from PTI)