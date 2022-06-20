IRCTC to run India's first tourist train on Ramayana Circuit from June 21

The Indian Railways is all set to start the first train under the Bharat Gaurav Train Project from June 21. The train will connect India to Nepal.

The train will run on the Ramayana Circuit identified under the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan scheme, connecting sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram.

It will cover 8,000 km and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur in India and Nepal. It is also Indian Railways ' first train to cross the international borders and promote tourism.

The AC tourist train will be operated with the help of a corporate business associate who will be responsible for providing on-board as well off-board services to the passengers, including accommodation, meals and local sight seeing.

The 14 coaches of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train was refurbished at the Alambagh Coach Factory in Lucknow. It now boasts of some of the best in class services and amenities such as aesthetically designed interiors, a kitchen car, onboard security, and bedroll facility among others. “The tourists will be offered strict vegetarian meals, freshly cooked on board. The train will have an infotainment system, and CCTV cameras and guards will ensure security on board,” an IRCTC official told The Indian Express. Some of the other other popular destinations which will be included in the journey include , Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Pancvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam with more popular places of religious importance in the pipeline. Read more: Indian Railways still struggling to match pre-COVID numbers in average daily passengers