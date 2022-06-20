IRCTC to run India's first tourist train on Ramayana Circuit from June 21

The 14 coaches of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train was refurbished at the Alambagh Coach Factory in Lucknow. It now boasts of some of the best in class services and amenities such as aesthetically designed interiors, a kitchen car, onboard security, and bedroll facility among others.
“The tourists will be offered strict vegetarian meals, freshly cooked on board. The train will have an infotainment system, and CCTV cameras and guards will ensure security on board,” an IRCTC official told The Indian Express.
Some of the other other popular destinations which will be included in the journey include , Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Pancvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam with more popular places of religious importance in the pipeline.
