IRCTC to run India's first tourist train on Ramayana Circuit from June 21

The Bharat Gaurav train on the Ramayana Circuit will cover 8,000 km and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur in India and Nepal. (Representative image)

The Indian Railways is all set to start the first train under the Bharat Gaurav Train Project from June 21. The train will connect India to Nepal.

The train will run on the Ramayana Circuit identified under the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan scheme, connecting sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram.

It will cover 8,000 km and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur in India and Nepal. It is also Indian Railways ' first train to cross the international borders and promote tourism.

The AC tourist train will be operated with the help of a corporate business associate who will be responsible for providing on-board as well off-board services to the passengers, including accommodation, meals and local sight seeing.