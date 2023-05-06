Soon you can book railway tickets for your pets online. Here's how

The ministry had proposed an online booking facility for pets in AC-1 class of trains.

The Ministry of Railways are working on a proposal to help book online tickets for pets. A report published in The Statesman said that the Railway board had asked the Centre for Railway Information Systems to make alterations in the software so that passengers can start to book tickets for pets on the IRCTC website.

The decision could come as a relief for passengers since it would decrease the waiting time in queues to book the tickets.

The ministry had proposed an online booking facility for pets in AC-1 class of trains. The proposal included offering TTEs the authority to book pets on board. The animals will be kept in the SLR coach, which is generally reserved for the guard. The owners can provide food and water to the animals at train halts.

Puppies can be carried in bags across accommodation classes, but dogs cannot be carried in AC2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, or Second-Class compartments.

There are, however, some conditions for passengers to keep in mind while booking tickets for animals over the internet. The passenger must have a confirmed ticket and if he/she cancels the ticket, no refund will be offered.

Additionally, if the train is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours the animal ticket will not be refunded, only the passenger's ticket will be refunded.

The passenger must also carry a certificate from a veterinarian which specifies, colour, and gender of the booking. Additionally, passengers must get their dogs to the luggage office three hours before the train's departure for booking.

Passengers must also pay for applicable baggage fees if they carry the pet in First Class or AC First Class.

